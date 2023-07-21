A New Hostess Creation, a Robot Making Guacamole, and Tasting Pringles Harvest Blends



This week, Juliet and Jacoby discuss the end to the “Taco Tuesday” trademark dispute, share their thoughts on some Barbie food collaborations, and wonder at how beer is helping salmon in the Pacific Northwest. For this week’s Taste Test, they try Pringles Harvest Blends. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

