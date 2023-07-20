Joel “Troel” Embiid Wants to Win a Title “Whether It’s in Philly or Anywhere Else”



Joel is back at it again with the trolling. Embiid talked with Maverick Carter at the Uninterrupted Film Festival about wanting to win a championship: “I don’t know where that’s gonna be, whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else.” Chris and Raheem discuss Embiid’s comments and if he’s looking to be shipped out of Philly. Plus, the James Harden saga continues with some cryptic Instagram posts.

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed By: Jackson Greenberg and Teddy Grossman

