 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Joel “Troel” Embiid Wants to Win a Title “Whether It’s in Philly or Anywhere Else”

Chris and Raheem also discuss James Harden’s cryptic Instagram posts

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival 2023 Powered by Tribeca Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images for UNINTERRUPTED


Joel is back at it again with the trolling. Embiid talked with Maverick Carter at the Uninterrupted Film Festival about wanting to win a championship: “I don’t know where that’s gonna be, whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else.” Chris and Raheem discuss Embiid’s comments and if he’s looking to be shipped out of Philly. Plus, the James Harden saga continues with some cryptic Instagram posts.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Jackson Greenberg and Teddy Grossman

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

‘Barbie’ + ‘Oppenheimer,’ a.k.a. Barbenheimer, Is Upon Us!

Plus, more on what ‘Barbie’ signals about Gerwig’s ambitions and desires as a filmmaker

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

The Greatest Opening Weekend Double Feature Ever

With Barbenheimer upon us, Dave, Joanna, and Neil debate some of the best double features in cinema history

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

‘And Justice For All’ With Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Wesley Morris

Bill simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Wesley Morris revisit this 1979 mystery-drama

By Bill Simmons and Sean Fennessey

‘Hijack’ Episodes 1-4 Recap

Plus, more on Idris Elba’s performance and career arc as a leading man in shows and movies, what makes ‘Hijack’ work, and more

By Joanna Robinson and Van Lathan

Mets Take Two From the White Sox, Saquon Holds Out, and Chris Kirschner on the Yankees Slump

And later, callers talk Yankees

By John Jastremski

The National’s Controversial Trade Night Restrictions. Plus, Market Update With Chris McGill.

And later, mailbag!

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson