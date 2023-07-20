 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets Take Two From the White Sox, Saquon Holds Out, and Chris Kirschner on the Yankees Slump

And later, callers talk Yankees

By John Jastremski
NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


‌(1:05) — YANKEES: The Yankees head home with hopes ending their slump against the Royals, and the latest on Carlos Rodon’s kisses.
(11:15) — METS: The Mets win their series against the White Sox and have a pivotal series against the Red Sox to determine the future of their season.
(17:22) — GIANTS: The Giants and Saquon Barkley fail to reach a long-term deal and he will remain on the franchise tag, Barkley will now sit out training camp—and potentially the season.
(22:57) — CHRIS KIRSCHNER: The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner joins the show to discuss the Yankees recent losing streak, what they should do at the trade deadline, and the future of the franchise.
(51:24) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.‌

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Chris Kirschner
Producer: Stefan Anderson

