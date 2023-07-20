Mets Take Two From the White Sox, Saquon Holds Out, and Chris Kirschner on the Yankees Slump



‌(1:05) — YANKEES: The Yankees head home with hopes ending their slump against the Royals, and the latest on Carlos Rodon’s kisses.

(11:15) — METS: The Mets win their series against the White Sox and have a pivotal series against the Red Sox to determine the future of their season.

(17:22) — GIANTS: The Giants and Saquon Barkley fail to reach a long-term deal and he will remain on the franchise tag, Barkley will now sit out training camp—and potentially the season.

(22:57) — CHRIS KIRSCHNER: The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner joins the show to discuss the Yankees recent losing streak, what they should do at the trade deadline, and the future of the franchise.

(51:24) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.‌

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Chris Kirschner

Producer: Stefan Anderson