Mike and Jesse start the pod discussing the National’s recent restrictions placed for trade night and what they mean (03:27). Then, Chris McGill from Card Ladder joins the show for a market update in the form of a game (24:44). Later, they delve into the mailbag and answer your questions (51:03).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts