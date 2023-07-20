 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Give Rhamondre the Rock! Plus, Sox Buyers or Sellers With Chris Cotillo.

Brian also breaks down what the Patriots might look like in 2023 and how Rhamondre Stevenson is vital to their success

By Brian Barrett
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images


Brian discusses what the Patriots offense will look like in 2023, why Rhamondre Stevenson is the key to their success, and how his usage will benefit Mac Jones and the passing game (0:30). Then, he explores the Bill Belichick–Robert Kraft relationship and whether there is tension there (25:00). Then, he talks to Masslive.com’s Chris Cotillo about the Red Sox at the trade deadline, whether they will be buyers or sellers, whom the Sox might target, and who might be on their way out of Boston (38:45). Brian ends with a couple listener calls responding to his top 10 Boston athletes list (1:19:45).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Chris Cotillo
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

