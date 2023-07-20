 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Blood and Guts’ and Today Vs. the Attitude Era

Plus, David and Kaz discuss MJF and Adam Cole’s dance battle with Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
AEW


David and Kaz are back with their insight on another week in the world of professional wrestling. Some of today’s topics include:

  • AEW’s Blood and Guts match last night, and what to expect from the fallout of the match (03:00)
  • MJF and Adam Cole’s dance battle with Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara (23:00)
  • This week’s discourse comparing today’s wrestling with the Attitude Era (43:00)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Brian H. Waters

