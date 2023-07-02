 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Austrian Grand Prix Recap

Kevin, Meg, and Spanners talk Max Verstappen’s win and what to make of Carlos Sainz Jr.’s “intimidation” complaints

By Kevin Clark and Megan Schuster
Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images


Kevin is joined by Meg and Spanners to discuss the Austrian Grand Prix that resulted in Max Verstappen taking home another win. They break down what happened with all the track limit penalties, and discuss what solutions could be implemented. Then, they dive into Lewis Hamilton’s disappointing performance and his radio conversation with Toto Wolff, Carlos Sainz Jr.’s constant “intimidation” complaints, and then wrap things up with a discussion on why the Austrian Grand Prix has become one of their favorite races, as well as some listener questions.

Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Megan Schuster and Spanners Ready
Producer: Erika Cervantes

