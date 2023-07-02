Austrian Grand Prix Recap



Kevin is joined by Meg and Spanners to discuss the Austrian Grand Prix that resulted in Max Verstappen taking home another win. They break down what happened with all the track limit penalties, and discuss what solutions could be implemented. Then, they dive into Lewis Hamilton’s disappointing performance and his radio conversation with Toto Wolff, Carlos Sainz Jr.’s constant “intimidation” complaints, and then wrap things up with a discussion on why the Austrian Grand Prix has become one of their favorite races, as well as some listener questions.

Host: Kevin Clark

Guests: Megan Schuster and Spanners Ready

Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify