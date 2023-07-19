Midseason Car Talk, Upgrades, and Predictions With Matthew Somerfield

Kevin is joined by Motorsport’s Matthew Somerfield to break down the grid as upgrades and adjustments are being made. They discuss the leap we’ve seen from McLaren as they made podium at Silverstone weeks ago (2:00), provide insight into the technicalities behind Red Bull’s successful car design this season (6:56), and predict which team could be the future Constructors’ champion once new regulations are implemented (29:58).
Host: Kevin Clark
Guest: Matthew Somerfield
Producer: Erika Cervantes
Subscribe: Spotify