 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midseason Car Talk, Upgrades, and Predictions With Matthew Somerfield

Kevin and Matthew discuss the leap we’ve seen from McLaren as they made podium at Silverstone weeks ago and provide insight into the technicalities behind Red Bull’s successful car design this season

By Kevin Clark
AUTO-PRIX-F1-MON-RACE Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images


‌Kevin is joined by Motorsport’s Matthew Somerfield to break down the grid as upgrades and adjustments are being made. They discuss the leap we’ve seen from McLaren as they made podium at Silverstone weeks ago (2:00), provide insight into the technicalities behind Red Bull’s successful car design this season (6:56), and predict which team could be the future Constructors’ champion once new regulations are implemented (29:58).

‌Host: Kevin Clark
Guest: Matthew Somerfield
Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Formula One

The Latest

The Bandwagon Fan’s Guide to the 2023 Women’s World Cup

It’s time to prepare yourself for the World Cup the U.S. is actually expected to win—although the competition is a bit stiffer this time. Here’s what you need to know.

By Brian Phillips

The Latest on the Northwestern Hazing Scandal, Plus the State of Baseball in Chicago

Jason starts the pod by shining a light on the Chicago Tribune article detailing the degrading hazing rituals experienced by former Northwestern QB Lloyd Yates, opening up yet another chapter in the ongoing scandal that has enveloped the university’s athletic department

By Jason Goff

Summer League Impressions and an Early Look at the 2024 Draft Class

Who is the better prospect between Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland?

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Does ‘And Just Like That ...’ Live Up to the Friendship Magic of ‘Sex and the City’?

Erika and Chelsea also talk about how ‘Sex and the City’ influenced their perceptions of friendship

By Erika Ramirez and Chelsea Stark-Jones

Eight Questions Ahead of the 2023 Open Championship

Is there too much pressure on Rory McIlroy for him to win this week? Who are the favorites and dark horses? We preview the action at Royal Liverpool.

By Elizabeth Nelson and Matt Dollinger

100 Episodes of ‘60 Songs’: A They Might Be Giants Celebration

The world’s most inaccurately named music podcast hits the century mark, so Rob’s doing one for him

By Rob Harvilla