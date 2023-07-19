Fighting in Slides



Jason starts the pod by shining a light on the Chicago Tribune article detailing the degrading hazing rituals experienced by former Northwestern QB Lloyd Yates, opening up yet another chapter in the ongoing scandal that has enveloped the university’s athletic department. He’s then joined by Laurence W. Holmes from the Chicago Sun-Times and 670 The Score to further discuss the situation at Northwestern (15:29), and break down the state of Windy City baseball (35:55).

