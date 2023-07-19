Fighting in Slides

 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

By Jason Goff
Jason starts the pod by shining a light on the Chicago Tribune article detailing the degrading hazing rituals experienced by former Northwestern QB Lloyd Yates, opening up yet another chapter in the ongoing scandal that has enveloped the university’s athletic department. He’s then joined by Laurence W. Holmes from the Chicago Sun-Times and 670 The Score to further discuss the situation at Northwestern (15:29), and break down the state of Windy City baseball (35:55).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Laurence W. Holmes
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

