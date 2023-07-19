 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Higher Learning Presents: The Summit of the Sexes

Live from the Reparations Club in L.A.

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay


Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay are live at the Reparations Club in L.A. with friends Nina Parker, Shannon Stokes, Ian Spooner, and Walter “Geno” McGlaughlin to discuss the concept of “want” vs. “need” in relationships (6:35), personal stances on financial dynamics (28:26), and dating outside of your race (46:08). Then, the Thought Warriors hop on the mic for a quick Q&A (1:09:30).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Nina Parker, Shannon Stokes, Ian Spooner and Walter “Geno” McGlaughlin
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

Subscribe: Spotify

