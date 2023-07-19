Summer League Impressions and an Early Look at the 2024 Draft Class



KOC and J. Kyle Mann wrap up this year’s NBA summer league by discussing the performance of Cam Whitmore and taking a look at a Rockets roster that’s loaded with young talent (1:21). After discussing other players who impressed them during summer league, the guys turn their attention to next year’s draft class (18:13). They discuss who the better prospect is between Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland, which prospects they are high on, and which prospects have the best chances to raise their stock.

