Summer League Impressions and an Early Look at the 2024 Draft Class

Who is the better prospect between Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland?

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann
KOC and J. Kyle Mann wrap up this year’s NBA summer league by discussing the performance of Cam Whitmore and taking a look at a Rockets roster that’s loaded with young talent (1:21). After discussing other players who impressed them during summer league, the guys turn their attention to next year’s draft class (18:13). They discuss who the better prospect is between Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland, which prospects they are high on, and which prospects have the best chances to raise their stock.

Check out KOC’s 2023 NBA Draft Guide for all the draft grades and more!

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

