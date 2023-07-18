Celtics’ Offseason and Pats Preview With Adam Kaufman

Brian chats with iHeart Radio Boston’s Adam Kaufman about the Celtics’ offseason and expectations for the next season (0:45). Then, they talk about the upcoming Patriots season, and go over a few Pats-related bets (41:00). Then, Brian shares his top 10 current Boston athletes before Jamie pops on and they evaluate the list (55:40).
We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.
Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.
The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Adam Kaufman
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
