The Honeymoon Episode!

Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip also discuss Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green’s tag team victory

By Peter Rosenberg
WWE


Rosenberg, while on his honeymoon, joins SGG and Dip to bring you this week’s edition of Cheap Heat.

  • Hot pools and cold showers (4:27)
  • Dark Side of the Ring (13:06)
  • Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green winning the tag titles (24:56)
  • Wrestling art (34:25)

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram and Threads.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, and Bryan Diperstein
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

