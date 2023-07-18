 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bungee Jumping, a Girl Scout Challenge, and a ‘Love Island’ Recap

Juliet and Callie also discuss their first impressions of the official introduction of the Golden Bachelor

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
ABC


‌Juliet and Callie Curry are jumping into a recap for The Bachelorette, Season 20, Episode 4. Before getting into the episode, they discuss their first impressions of the official introduction of the Golden Bachelor (00:52). Then they recap Dotun’s bungee jumping one-on-one date (07:41), the group date, and the end of Brayden (24:24). Later, they sum up the latest on Love Island (38:39).

‌Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Bachelor Party

The Latest

2023 NFL Power Rankings: AFC East

Nora and Steven also discuss DeAndre Hopkins’s decision to sign with the Tennessee Titans

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

The ‘Mission: Impossible’ Mailbag, and Movie Rankings

Sean and Amanda also discuss the dramatic effect the SAG-AFTRA strike will have on the movie industry

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Celebrity Watch at the Wimbledon Finals, SAG-AFTRA Strike, Lindsay Lohan’s Baby Room, and More

Juliet and Amanda discuss all the celebrity sightings at the men’s Wimbledon final this weekend, including sightings of Ariana Grande, Brad Pitt, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, Nick Jonas, and more

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Embiid’s Future, Summer League Standouts, and Lingering NBA Story Lines

Verno and KOC also debate why the Celtics haven’t extended Jaylen Brown yet

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

A History of the Superstars Who Came to MLS Before Lionel Messi

The World Cup–winning Argentine might be the greatest soccer phenom to grace American soil, but he certainly isn’t the only one

By Chris DeVille

Christopher Nolan, Warner Bros., and the Struggle for the Soul of Movies

The upcoming face-off between ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’ points to a conflict between two radically opposed visions of movies. On the one side: Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. On the other: Christopher Nolan.

By Keith Phipps