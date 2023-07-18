Bungee Jumping, a Girl Scout Challenge, and a ‘Love Island’ Recap



‌Juliet and Callie Curry are jumping into a recap for The Bachelorette, Season 20, Episode 4. Before getting into the episode, they discuss their first impressions of the official introduction of the Golden Bachelor (00:52). Then they recap Dotun’s bungee jumping one-on-one date (07:41), the group date, and the end of Brayden (24:24). Later, they sum up the latest on Love Island (38:39).

‌Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Producer: Ashleigh Smith

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS