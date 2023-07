Sean and Amanda discuss the dramatic effect the SAG-AFTRA strike will have on the movie industry (1:00), before opening up the mailbag and answering any and all questions about the Mission: Impossible franchise (15:00). Then, they do the impossible work of ranking all seven installments in the franchise (1:10:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

