Embiid’s Future, Summer League Standouts, and Lingering NBA Story Lines

Verno and KOC also debate why the Celtics haven’t extended Jaylen Brown yet

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images


Verno and KOC discuss how impressed they are by the summer league performance of Cam Whitmore after he fell in the draft and take a look at other players who stood out in Las Vegas (01:35). After Joel Embiid said he wants to win a championship in Philadelphia or “anywhere else,” the guys debate whether his comments are something to be concerned about (27:15). Also, they discuss the lack of progress on a Damian Lillard or James Harden trade and the Suns’ unique roster construction, and they theorize about why Jaylen Brown hasn’t been extended by the Celtics yet (39:48).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

