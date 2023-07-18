Embiid’s Future, Summer League Standouts, and Lingering NBA Story Lines



Verno and KOC discuss how impressed they are by the summer league performance of Cam Whitmore after he fell in the draft and take a look at other players who stood out in Las Vegas (01:35). After Joel Embiid said he wants to win a championship in Philadelphia or “anywhere else,” the guys debate whether his comments are something to be concerned about (27:15). Also, they discuss the lack of progress on a Damian Lillard or James Harden trade and the Suns’ unique roster construction, and they theorize about why Jaylen Brown hasn’t been extended by the Celtics yet (39:48).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

