NBA Summer League Takeaways, Futures, and Shout-Outs With Clippers Rookie Kobe Brown

Tate Frazier hosts Clippers rookie Kobe Brown from the NBA summer league in Las Vegas to discuss his path to the NBA, playing at Mizzou, how he was named after Kobe Bryant, and more. Logan Murdock and Tyler Parker join to break down 2024 NBA futures, including Rookie of the Year and Finals champion. Plus, J. Kyle Mann breaks down Scoot Henderson’s summer league performance and his prospects for his rookie season with the Trail Blazers. Then, Tate and Kyle Crichton give their summer league shout-outs.

Host: Tate Frazier

Guests: Kobe Brown, J. Kyle Mann, Logan Murdock, Tyler Parker, and Kyle Crichton

Producers: Conor Nevins, Danny Corrales, Tucker Tashjian, Kyle Crichton, Cory McConnell, Richie Bozek, and Victoria Valencia

