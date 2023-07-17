Pro Wrestling Delivers Big With ‘SmackDown,’ ‘Collision,’ and Slammiversary



Cold Open Question of the Week: Which NBA rookie would you rather have in WWE? Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson? David and Kazeem kick off the show by discussing this. Then, they get into the following:

L.A. Knight’s promo on SmackDown (8:47)

Slammiversary’s video package highlighting Impact Wrestling legends (18:02)

Jey Uso superkicks Paul Heyman (28:10)

FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold. Match of the year? (36:11)

Trinity wins the Knockouts Championship (49:12)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Brian H. Waters

