Pro Wrestling Delivers Big With ‘SmackDown,’ ‘Collision,’ and Slammiversary

Cold Open Question of the Week: Which NBA rookie would you rather have in WWE? Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson? David and Kazeem kick off the show by discussing this. Then, they get into the following:
- L.A. Knight’s promo on SmackDown (8:47)
- Slammiversary’s video package highlighting Impact Wrestling legends (18:02)
- Jey Uso superkicks Paul Heyman (28:10)
- FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold. Match of the year? (36:11)
- Trinity wins the Knockouts Championship (49:12)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
