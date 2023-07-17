 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pro Wrestling Delivers Big With ‘SmackDown,’ ‘Collision,’ and Slammiversary

Plus, David and Kazeem discuss FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Cold Open Question of the Week: Which NBA rookie would you rather have in WWE? Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson? David and Kazeem kick off the show by discussing this. Then, they get into the following:

  • L.A. Knight’s promo on SmackDown (8:47)
  • Slammiversary’s video package highlighting Impact Wrestling legends (18:02)
  • Jey Uso superkicks Paul Heyman (28:10)
  • FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold. Match of the year? (36:11)
  • Trinity wins the Knockouts Championship (49:12)

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling. We are also on Instagram and Threads.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

