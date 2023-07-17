Have You Been Inspired by a Good-Looking Person?



On this edition of the Full Go podcast, Jason discusses his weekend activities, which include being possibly intimidated by, but mostly inspired by, people in Chicago. Jason also breaks down the Chicago baseball scene and all its ... glory? Jason also talks about the fact that even after some good wins against the Atlanta Braves, the Sox still have deep issues to fix. And on the North Side, what is Cubs president Jed Hoyer going to do at the trade deadline to inspire Cubs fans?

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify