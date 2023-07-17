 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Have You Been Inspired by a Good-Looking Person?

Jason discusses his weekend activities, which include being possibly intimidated by, but mostly inspired by, people in Chicago

By Jason Goff
Boston Red Sox v Chicago Cubs Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


On this edition of the Full Go podcast, Jason discusses his weekend activities, which include being possibly intimidated by, but mostly inspired by, people in Chicago. Jason also breaks down the Chicago baseball scene and all its ... glory? Jason also talks about the fact that even after some good wins against the Atlanta Braves, the Sox still have deep issues to fix. And on the North Side, what is Cubs president Jed Hoyer going to do at the trade deadline to inspire Cubs fans?

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

Previewing the 2023 Open Championship With Justin Ray

House and Hubbard are joined by Twenty First Group’s Justin Ray to preview the Open Championship

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Valentine’s Day Preview
Play

The Perfect First-Date Restaurant and So You Wanna … Be One of the Best Restaurant Operators in the World? With Ron Parker

Dave and Chris also discuss the hidden meaning of going out for sushi

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Ranking the Top 25 Set Pieces From the ‘Mission: Impossible’ Franchise

A countdown of the best stunts, capers, and heists from the ‘Mission: Impossible’ movies, including ‘Dead Reckoning Part One’

By Zach Kram

How Many More Months Until Football? Plus, Mike Carver Talks British Open.

Plus, early NFL win totals

By John Jastremski

Pats Missed Out on DeAndre Hopkins With Khari Thompson

Brian also talks about some Celtics news, including Jaylen Brown’s contract talks and Jordan Walsh’s debut

By Brian Barrett
Play

‘Secret Invasion’ Episode 4 Easter Eggs

Jessica Clemons breaks down the de-aging of Nick Fury and Raymond Carver’s book of poems

By Jessica Clemons