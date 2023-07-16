 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pats Missed Out on DeAndre Hopkins With Khari Thompson

Brian also talks about some Celtics news, including Jaylen Brown’s contract talks and Jordan Walsh’s debut

By Brian Barrett
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images


Brian talks to Radio Boston’s Khari Thompson about the news that DeAndre Hopkins is signing with the Titans, why the Patriots were unable or unwilling to land him, Bill Belichick’s free agency philosophy, the rest of the Pats WRs, and more (0:15). Then, Brian discusses some Celtics-related topics, including Jordan Walsh’s summer league debut, Grant Williams’s recent comments, and Jaylen Brown’s contract negotiations (53:40).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Khari Thompson
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Play

‘Secret Invasion’ Episode 4 Easter Eggs

Jessica Clemons breaks down the de-aging of Nick Fury and Raymond Carver’s book of poems

By Jessica Clemons

Declan Rice becomes the latest signing of Arsenal’s big summer

Ian Wright is joined by Clive Palmer of Arsenal Vision and Andrew Mangan of Arseblog to discuss the flurry of recent Arsenal signings

By Ian Wright

The Best of the Year (So Far)!

And later, Jo and Mal do a trailer hype check-in

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Jamahal Hill Vacates UFC Light Heavyweight Title. What Happens Now?

Ariel and Petesy discuss a potential light heavyweight grand prix involving Jan Blachowicz, Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev, and Jiri Prochazka

By Ariel Helwani and Petesy Carroll

The We’re-Back Show: RIP New York Times Sports, ESPN Layoffs, GQ, and More

Bryan also has some notes for David from his summer vacation

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Inside the Actors Strike With Its Top Negotiator

Matt is joined by national executive director and chief negotiator of SAG-AFTRA Duncan Crabtree-Ireland to gain more insight from the union’s side of the strike

By Matthew Belloni