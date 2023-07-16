Pats Missed Out on DeAndre Hopkins With Khari Thompson



Brian talks to Radio Boston’s Khari Thompson about the news that DeAndre Hopkins is signing with the Titans, why the Patriots were unable or unwilling to land him, Bill Belichick’s free agency philosophy, the rest of the Pats WRs, and more (0:15). Then, Brian discusses some Celtics-related topics, including Jordan Walsh’s summer league debut, Grant Williams’s recent comments, and Jaylen Brown’s contract negotiations (53:40).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Khari Thompson

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

