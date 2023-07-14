 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alex Cora on the Red-Hot Sox!

Plus, Brian gives out his Greatest Boston Bet of the Week

By Brian Barrett
Oakland Athletics v Boston Red Sox Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images


Brian talks to Red Sox manager Alex Cora on the surging Red Sox, their recently improved defense, Masataka Yoshida’s impressive season, the team’s outlook for the second half of the season, and more (0:30). Brian then recaps the conversation and gives out his Greatest Boston Bet of the Week (30:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Alex Cora
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

