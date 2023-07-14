Alex Cora on the Red-Hot Sox!



Brian talks to Red Sox manager Alex Cora on the surging Red Sox, their recently improved defense, Masataka Yoshida’s impressive season, the team’s outlook for the second half of the season, and more (0:30). Brian then recaps the conversation and gives out his Greatest Boston Bet of the Week (30:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Alex Cora

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

