World Cup Previews: England and Group D

Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Kate Longhurst, Jessy Parker Humphreys, and Becky Taylor-Gill to discuss England’s World Cup hopes. They even hear from some of the Lionesses themselves about their ambitions for the tournament and (of course) their go-to karaoke songs. Plus, a look at how Denmark, Haiti, and China are looking heading into kickoff next week.
Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Kate Longhurst, Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill
Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
