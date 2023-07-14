 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

World Cup Previews: England and Group D

Plus, the Counter-Pressed crew hear from some of the Lionesses themselves about their ambitions for the tournament and (of course) their go-to karaoke songs

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes
England World Cup 2023 Training Camp Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images


Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Kate Longhurst, Jessy Parker Humphreys, and Becky Taylor-Gill to discuss England’s World Cup hopes. They even hear from some of the Lionesses themselves about their ambitions for the tournament and (of course) their go-to karaoke songs. Plus, a look at how Denmark, Haiti, and China are looking heading into kickoff next week.

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Kate Longhurst, Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill
Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

