A Landing Spot for Hopkins, and the Dame Lillard Trade Machine

Also, Raheem and Cliff give a midseason review of the Phillies and JJ talks Yankees and Jets

By Brian Barrett, Raheem Palmer, Jason Goff, and John Jastremski

Brian Barrett makes his case for DeAndre Hopkins to join his New England Patriots (:17) before Raheem Palmer and Cliff Augustin give a midseason review of the Phillies (12:13). Plus, Jason Goff and Chris Sutton discuss how the looming Damian Lillard trade could affect the Bulls (28:42), and JJ wraps it up with Yankees and Jets talk (42:02).

Hosts: Brian Barrett, Raheem Palmer, Cliff Augustin, Jason Goff, Chris Sutton, and John Jastremski
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr., Jamie McClellan, Chris Sutton, Tony Gill, Clifford Augustin, Stefan Anderson, and Drew Van Steenbergen

