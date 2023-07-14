A Landing Spot for Hopkins, and the Dame Lillard Trade Machine

Brian Barrett makes his case for DeAndre Hopkins to join his New England Patriots (:17) before Raheem Palmer and Cliff Augustin give a midseason review of the Phillies (12:13). Plus, Jason Goff and Chris Sutton discuss how the looming Damian Lillard trade could affect the Bulls (28:42), and JJ wraps it up with Yankees and Jets talk (42:02).
Hosts: Brian Barrett, Raheem Palmer, Cliff Augustin, Jason Goff, Chris Sutton, and John Jastremski
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr., Jamie McClellan, Chris Sutton, Tony Gill, Clifford Augustin, Stefan Anderson, and Drew Van Steenbergen
