Ohtani to the Yankees? Jets Resign Quinnen Williams and Sonny Gray Recaps His Yankees Experience.



(2:58) — YANKEES: The Yankees head into the second half of the season with Sean Casey as their new hitting coach. Will they make a big splash during the trade deadline?

(7:25) — METS: The next few weeks will be telling for the NY Mets; they will tell us whether the Mets will compete for the Wild Card race or sell during the trade deadline.

(11:29) — JETS: The Jets are returning to HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ and resigning their All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams.

(14:45) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Jets.

(32:11) — SONNY GRAY: Minnesota Twins pitcher Sonny Gray recaps his tenure as a NY Yankee, his 2017 playoff run, and Aaron Judge’s greatness.

(38:00) — MATT OLSON: Atlanta Braves All-Star 1B Matt Olson discusses the Braves’ hot start, replacing Freddie Freeman, and their run last season.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Sonny Gray and Matt Olson

Producer: Stefan Anderson

