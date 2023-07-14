 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Summer League Takeaways, Bright Futures, and the Dame-Harden Sagas

The guys discuss their expectations for Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr. next season

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Verno and KOC are back home from Las Vegas, and they discuss the top performances from this year’s summer league, including those from last year’s top picks Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr., as well as other young standouts like the Lakers’ Max Christie and Celtics’ Jordan Walsh (04:00). Also, they discuss the latest on Damian Lillard and James Harden before discussing the latest rule changes that will be in effect for next season (45:15).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producers: Jessie Lopez and Jade Whaley

