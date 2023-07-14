The IHOP Kingpin of the Bronx, D.C. Bars’ World Cup Exception, and Tasting Delola



Juliet and Jacoby begin by reacting to JFK’s grandson John Schlossberg’s rant about restaurants. Then, they share their thoughts on a massive wine heist in Venice Beach and discuss a new Burger King item in Thailand. For this week’s Taste Test, they try J.Lo’s craft cocktail brand, Delola. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

