 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Love Island’ Casa Amor Recoupling

There’s an elephant in the room: the love triangle of Tyrique, Ella, and Ouzy

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Photo by Clara Margais/picture alliance via Getty Images


Juliet and Callie return this week with a special Love Island recap of Episode 35, featuring the Casa Amor recoupling that brings oh so much drama to the villa. The ladies discuss through and through the elephant in the room, which is the love triangle of Tyrique, Ella, and Ouzy; the most beloved cast members (9:57); unseen bits (17:16); and a few of the other couples’ dynamics as they head into the last weeks of the season.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Music: Devon Renaldo

Next Up In Bachelor Party

The Latest

A ‘Survivor’ New Era Draft

Tyson and Riley create hypothetical rosters for an all-star ‘Survivor’ season

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

‘Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part One’ Reactions

Plus, recapping ‘Secret Invasion’ Episode 4

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

The Last Remaining Questions of the NBA Offseason

Plus, a summer league recap and talking rule changes

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

“He’s the Best in the World”: What’s Next for England’s U21 Stars

Harry Brooks, Joe Donnohue, and Kweku Afari join to discuss youth football’s impact in England

By James Lawrence Allcott

‘Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One’ Is Here, and It’s Spectacular

‌Sean and Amanda dive into one of their most anticipated movies in years, the return of Ethan Hunt and the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Ricochet Getting the Logan Paul Rub? Plus, Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of WCW Bash at the Beach ’98.

The crew also discuss Carlito, Big E, and Keith Lee’s substantial drop-off

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 1 more