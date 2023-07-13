‘Love Island’ Casa Amor Recoupling



Juliet and Callie return this week with a special Love Island recap of Episode 35, featuring the Casa Amor recoupling that brings oh so much drama to the villa. The ladies discuss through and through the elephant in the room, which is the love triangle of Tyrique, Ella, and Ouzy; the most beloved cast members (9:57); unseen bits (17:16); and a few of the other couples’ dynamics as they head into the last weeks of the season.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Producer: Jade Whaley

Theme Music: Devon Renaldo