 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ricochet Getting the Logan Paul Rub? Plus, Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of WCW Bash at the Beach ’98.

The crew also discuss Carlito, Big E, and Keith Lee’s substantial drop-off

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
WWE


Fresh off a weekend of throwing up the “Ws,” Khal and Brian discuss Blerdcon, while Ben talks about his time seeing the Logan Paul in Las Vegas. Then they discuss the following headlines:

  • Carlito on his way back to WWE (4:31)
  • Big E feeling 100 percent (10:52)
  • Bully Ray on Keith Lee’s substantial drop-off (16:44)

Later, in They Said What?!, they react to a hot take from the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline regarding Logan Paul (25:28) and then go back in time to this day in 1998, when WCW Bash at the Beach took place, featuring “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan teaming up with Dennis Rodman to face Diamond Dallas Page and Karl Malone (34:27).

The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (46:56) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (50:23).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Fights

The Latest

The Winners and Losers of the 2023 Emmy Nominations

In a TV year defined by the ongoing writers’ strike, HBO continued its Emmy dominance as usual

By Miles Surrey

World Cup Preview: Groups F, G, H

Flo is joined by Jessy and Becky to preview Groups F, G and H in the 2023 Women’s World Cup

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Home Run Derby, NBA Summer League, and Frank Martin Joins the Show

The guys also look ahead to the second half of the MLB season

By John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and 1 more

What Happens When Everyone Isn’t on the Same App?

Twitter’s position as the one microblogging platform for everyone was always the great thing about Twitter but also, in large part, the problem with Twitter. Can Instagram Threads provide a middle ground?

By Justin Charity

‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: Daft Punk, “Around the World”

A journey through dance music and the world of robotics

By Rob Harvilla

‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ 

Nora and Nathan break down the most recent release in Taylor Swift’s rerecording project: ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard