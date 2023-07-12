Ricochet Getting the Logan Paul Rub? Plus, Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of WCW Bash at the Beach ’98.



Fresh off a weekend of throwing up the “Ws,” Khal and Brian discuss Blerdcon, while Ben talks about his time seeing the Logan Paul in Las Vegas. Then they discuss the following headlines:

Carlito on his way back to WWE (4:31)

Big E feeling 100 percent (10:52)

Bully Ray on Keith Lee’s substantial drop-off (16:44)

Later, in They Said What?!, they react to a hot take from the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline regarding Logan Paul (25:28) and then go back in time to this day in 1998, when WCW Bash at the Beach took place, featuring “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan teaming up with Dennis Rodman to face Diamond Dallas Page and Karl Malone (34:27).

The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (46:56) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (50:23).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Producer: Brian H. Waters

