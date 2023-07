‌The East Coast Bias boys react to the MLB Home Run Derby (:41) before looking ahead to the second half of the season (10:59). Plus, a discussion of the standouts from NBA Summer League (23:59) before undefeated lightweight Frank Martin joins to talk his upcoming fight (30:53).

‌Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

Producers: Mike Wargon and Liz Jerry

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti and Donnie Beacham Jr.

