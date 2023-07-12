There Are No Excuses



Jason shines a light on the scandal involving Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern football and shares his admiration for the investigative journalism that brought the issue to light. Jason is then joined by Illinois state representative Kam Buckner to talk about the steps he’s taking legislatively to eradicate on-campus hazing (29:48).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Kam Buckner

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

