 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

There Are No Excuses

Jason discusses the scandal involving Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern football and shares his admiration for the investigative journalism that brought the issue to light

By Jason Goff
Ohio State v Northwestern Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


Jason shines a light on the scandal involving Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern football and shares his admiration for the investigative journalism that brought the issue to light. Jason is then joined by Illinois state representative Kam Buckner to talk about the steps he’s taking legislatively to eradicate on-campus hazing (29:48).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Kam Buckner
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

Carmy and Sydney on ‘The Bear’ Season 2

Erika and Steven dig into the intricacies of being in business with friends

By Erika Ramirez and Charles Holmes

What Makes the Shanahan-McVay Coaching Tree So Good With Jourdan Rodrigue

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue joins to discuss the growth of some of the head coaches around the NFL

By Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones

The State of R-Rated Comedies, With Evan Goldberg

Matt and Evan Goldberg discuss how comedies can become theatrical successes once again

By Matthew Belloni

Can ‘Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One’ Save Hollywood?

By now, it’s clear that Tom Cruise’s mission—which he has eagerly chosen to accept—is to get people into theaters and make them witness the power of human-driven filmmaking

By Adam Nayman

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game Winners and Losers

Elias Díaz powered the National League to its first All-Star Game win since 2012, while Nike’s design team may have taken the biggest L of the night

By Dan Comer

Talking Basketball and Life With Stephen A. Smith

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith joins to discuss his career, Damian Lillard, where the Knicks are at, and more!

By Bill Simmons