Carmy and Sydney on ‘The Bear’ Season 2

Erika and Steven first dig into the intricacies of being in business with friends (0:30). Then, Erika is joined by Charles Holmes to dive into the fractious but beautiful friendship and artistic alignment that tenuously hold the business partnership between Carmy and Sydney together (17:00).
If you have any thoughts you’d like to share about The Bear, email us at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.
Hosts: Erika Ramirez and Steven Othello
Guest: Charles Holmes
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Theme Music: Devon Renaldo
