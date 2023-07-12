 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Carmy and Sydney on ‘The Bear’ Season 2

Erika and Steven dig into the intricacies of being in business with friends

By Erika Ramirez and Charles Holmes
FX


Erika and Steven first dig into the intricacies of being in business with friends (0:30). Then, Erika is joined by Charles Holmes to dive into the fractious but beautiful friendship and artistic alignment that tenuously hold the business partnership between Carmy and Sydney together (17:00).

If you have any thoughts you’d like to share about The Bear, email us at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.

Hosts: Erika Ramirez and Steven Othello
Guest: Charles Holmes
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Theme Music: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

The Latest

What Makes the Shanahan-McVay Coaching Tree So Good With Jourdan Rodrigue

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue joins to discuss the growth of some of the head coaches around the NFL

By Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones

The State of R-Rated Comedies, With Evan Goldberg

Matt and Evan Goldberg discuss how comedies can become theatrical successes once again

By Matthew Belloni

Can ‘Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One’ Save Hollywood?

By now, it’s clear that Tom Cruise’s mission—which he has eagerly chosen to accept—is to get people into theaters and make them witness the power of human-driven filmmaking

By Adam Nayman

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game Winners and Losers

Elias Díaz powered the National League to its first All-Star Game win since 2012, while Nike’s design team may have taken the biggest L of the night

By Dan Comer

Talking Basketball and Life With Stephen A. Smith

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith joins to discuss his career, Damian Lillard, where the Knicks are at, and more!

By Bill Simmons

Rating the Celtics’ Offseason With Keith Smith

Plus, Brian discusses Jaylen Brown’s ongoing contract negotiations

By Brian Barrett