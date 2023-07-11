Rating the Celtics’ Offseason With Keith Smith



Spotrac’s Keith Smith joins Brian to discuss NBA summer league in Vegas, the Celtics’ offseason moves, the new CBA’s effect on the team, Jaylen Brown’s ongoing contract negotiations, and more (0:30). Then, Brian reviews the Red Sox’s pitching staff and a few pitchers the Sox should target at the trade deadline (33:30). Finally, Brian takes a listener call and email, before touching on the latest DeAndre Hopkins news (1:04:00).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Keith Smith

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

