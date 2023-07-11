 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rating the Celtics’ Offseason With Keith Smith

Plus, Brian discusses Jaylen Brown’s ongoing contract negotiations

By Brian Barrett
2023 NBA Playoffs - Miami Heat v Boston Celtics Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images


Spotrac’s Keith Smith joins Brian to discuss NBA summer league in Vegas, the Celtics’ offseason moves, the new CBA’s effect on the team, Jaylen Brown’s ongoing contract negotiations, and more (0:30). Then, Brian reviews the Red Sox’s pitching staff and a few pitchers the Sox should target at the trade deadline (33:30). Finally, Brian takes a listener call and email, before touching on the latest DeAndre Hopkins news (1:04:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Keith Smith
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

