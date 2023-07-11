Fantasy Football Mailbag: Players to Avoid

Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly open up the mailbag to answer the most burning fantasy football–related (and non-fantasy-related) listener questions on everything from which players to avoid at all costs to hilariously misused phrases (1:35). Finally, the guys recap their experience at Craig’s wedding (37:22).
Hosts: Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly
Producers: Kai Grady and Isaiah Blakely
