Fantasy Football Mailbag: Players to Avoid

The guys answer your burning questions about anything fantasy-related or not fantasy-related

By Danny Kelly and Danny Heifetz
Chargers Rams at SoFi Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images


Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly open up the mailbag to answer the most burning fantasy football–related (and non-fantasy-related) listener questions on everything from which players to avoid at all costs to hilariously misused phrases (1:35). Finally, the guys recap their experience at Craig’s wedding (37:22).

Check out our 2023 Ringer Fantasy Football Rankings here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly
Producers: Kai Grady and Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify

