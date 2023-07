Ladies and gentlemen, Peter Rosenberg is officially off the market. And after witnessing the New York City spectacle on Saturday night, SGG, Dip, and Misshattan herself join Rosenberg to break it all down. After that, the guys get into the wrestling of it all (36:16) by looking back on last week’s Smackdown and discussing expectations for Logan Paul at Summer Slam.

Plus, how did Shoemaker get such a hot wife?

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, Dip

Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify