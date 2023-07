Kevin is joined by Meg to react to the news that Daniel Ricciardo will be replacing Nyck De Vries at AlphaTauri for the remainder of the season. They weigh the biggest takeaways from the news, discuss what this could mean for Yuki Tsunoda as his teammate and Checo Perez as his potential competition, and touch on where this leaves De Vries.

Host: Kevin Clark

Guest: Megan Schuster

Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify