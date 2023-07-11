Allisen Corpuz Wins U.S. Women’s Open, and the Latest PGA-LIV Developments



House and Hubbard start the pod with their takeaways from the U.S. Women’s Open, including Allisen Corpuz’s win at Pebble Beach, and quickly discuss what went on at the John Deere Classic (03:08). Then, they delve into the latest PGA Tour–LIV Golf developments, including Jay Monahan’s return, the U.S. Senate hearing, and more (23:15). They end the show with their favorite picks for this weekend’s Scottish Open (37:41).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming, please checkout theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify