Live From Seattle With Pete Crow-Armstrong! Plus, Reactions to Wembanyama’s Summer League Play and Topps Finest Review.

The Tennessee Smokies outfielder joins Mike and Jesse to discuss his career, players’ perceptions of the hobby, and more!

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images


Mike and Jesse are in Seattle for the MLB All-Star Game, so for this pod, they’re live from Flatstick Pub! They start by talking about Victor Wembanyama and how his card market is reacting to his summer league play (7:18). Then, they discuss 2023 Topps Finest prices (13:58) before being joined by Tennessee Smokies outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong to talk about his young career in the minor leagues and how players view the hobby (22:48). Later, they talk new releases and answer a few mailbag questions (37:14).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Pete Crow-Armstrong
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

