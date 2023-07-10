Jake Tapper on Writing Novels, the ‘70s, Print Days, Rupert Murdoch, and the New CNN

Bryan is joined by CNN’s Jake Tapper to discuss his upcoming thriller novel, All the Demons Are Here. They begin talking through the writing process whilst being a lead anchor, discuss why Tapper chose to write a novel based in the 1970s, and touch on which characters in his novel were inspired by actual media members. Then later, they assess how CNN should define itself in the year 2023, and finally, Tapper explains just how difficult it was to watch the Philadelphia Eagles lose in the Super Bowl.
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Jake Tapper
Producer: Erika Cervantes
Additional Production Assistance: Eduardo O’Campo
