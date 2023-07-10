 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jake Tapper on Writing Novels, the ‘70s, Print Days, Rupert Murdoch, and the New CNN

Bryan is joined by CNN’s Jake Tapper to discuss his upcoming thriller novel, ‘All the Demons Are Here’

By Bryan Curtis
24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage


Bryan is joined by CNN’s Jake Tapper to discuss his upcoming thriller novel, All the Demons Are Here. They begin talking through the writing process whilst being a lead anchor, discuss why Tapper chose to write a novel based in the 1970s, and touch on which characters in his novel were inspired by actual media members. Then later, they assess how CNN should define itself in the year 2023, and finally, Tapper explains just how difficult it was to watch the Philadelphia Eagles lose in the Super Bowl.

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Jake Tapper
Producer: Erika Cervantes
Additional Production Assistance: Eduardo O’Campo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

Becoming the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Bartender With Wells Adams

Mix up an old fashioned and sit back and listen to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ bartender Wells Adams tell Johnny stories from his season of ‘The Bachelorette’

By Johnny Bananas

Why You Should Stay Indoors, Reservation Hacks, and So You Wanna … Be an Expediter?

Dave provides strong evidence for why everyone should stay indoors and discusses the (likely related) channels he’s watching on YouTube

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Thoughts on Drake, NBA Summer League, and the Midseason Tournament

Jason starts the pod by recounting his experience at the Drake–21 Savage concert at the United Center, then shares his reaction to the first moments of NBA summer league and examines the possibilities of the newly announced midseason tournament before shining a big light on the Keke Palmer–Usher fiasco

By Jason Goff

The Wemby Weekend, Scoot vs. Dame, UFC 290, and Bill’s Big Vegas Weekend With Ryen Russillo

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss a turbulent weekend for Victor Wembanyama in his NBA Summer League debut, and why Scoot Henderson is definitely the real deal

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo

Mets Cool Off in San Diego and Yankees Fall to the Cubs

Both New York teams head into the All-Star break on a down note, as Max Scherzer and the Mets lose to the Padres and the Yankees lose to the Cubs

By John Jastremski

HR Derby Draft and ASG Picks

JJ and Raheem return to make their picks for the MLB All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby

By John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer