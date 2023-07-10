 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets Cool Off in San Diego and Yankees Fall to the Cubs

Both New York teams head into the All-Star break on a down note, as Max Scherzer and the Mets lose to the Padres and the Yankees lose to the Cubs

By John Jastremski
New York Mets v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images


(2:00) — YANKEES: The Yankees’ late-game debacle gives them a series loss to the Cubs, and they make changes by parting ways with hitting coach Dillon Lawson.

(10:38) — METS: After ripping off six straight, the Mets head into the All-Star break with another series loss.

(19:47) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.

(45:19) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: https://twitter.com/john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

