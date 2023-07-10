Mets Cool Off in San Diego and Yankees Fall to the Cubs



(2:00) — YANKEES: The Yankees’ late-game debacle gives them a series loss to the Cubs, and they make changes by parting ways with hitting coach Dillon Lawson.

(10:38) — METS: After ripping off six straight, the Mets head into the All-Star break with another series loss.

(19:47) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.

(45:19) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

