Breaking Down the Biggest Deals From Day One of NBA Free Agency

Justin is joined by Michael Pina to recap the first day of NBA free agency. They start off talking about Fred VanVleet signing with the Rockets, Kyrie Irving remaining with the Mavs, and the Lakers’ modest acquisitions (2:00). Then, they discuss Jerami Grant’s huge extension, Bruce Brown to the Pacers, and the most intriguing re-signing (33:02). Lastly, they look into the remaining free agents left (55:49).
Host: Justin Verrier
Guest: Michael Pina
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
