A Midnight Boys Time-Travel Draft

Plus, Jomi shares his thoughts on watching ‘Million Dollar Baby’ for the first time

By Van Lathan, Steve Ahlman, Charles Holmes, and Jomi Adeniran
It’s time to go back ... to the draft! The Midnight Boys turn back the clock and draft their favorite movies and shows centered around the concept of time travel for the ultimate time-turning adventure (10:11). And later, Jomi reveals his thoughts after finally watching Million Dollar Baby (72:01).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

