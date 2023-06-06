 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Ramifications of the PGA Tour–LIV Golf Merger With Smylie Kaufman

House and Hubbard discuss the impact of today’s bombshell golf news

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day 2 Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images


House and Hubbard start the pod with their initial thoughts on the merger, the timing of the deal, the reckoning of the PGA Tour’s hypocrisy in regard to Saudi Arabia, and how tour players must be feeling (03:02). They are then joined by Smylie Kaufman, host of The Smylie Show on SiriusXM, to get his perspective on the deal, how the PGA Tour will take care of golfers like Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, and the transition from player to media personality (28:35). They end by giving flowers to Denny McCarthy and Rose Zhang and previewing the Canadian Open (68:39).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Smylie Kaufman
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

