UFC 289 Preview: Why Irene Aldana Will Retire Amanda Nunes, and Will the UFC Screw Beneil Dariush?

Unable to contain their excitement for Saturday’s UFC 289, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy decided to give you this week’s episode earlier than expected. Today, the lads discuss:
- Predictions for Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana, leaving TST at odds with 3PAC (9:17)
- Win or lose, will this be Nunes’s final UFC fight? (15:48)
- Whether Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush is a no. 1 contender fight (38:05)
- All of the possible excuses the UFC could make to avoid giving Dariush a title shot with a win
- Other fights to watch out for in Vancouver (54:44)
Plus, the guys take questions from the listeners (1:02:10) about the Mount Rushmore of MMA robberies and how Saturday’s result will affect Nunes’s GOAT status.
Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas
