All the Funny or Important NFL Headlines You Missed

The guys talk DeAndre Hopkins’s future, and what to make of Jimmy Garoppolo’s failed physical

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images


Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck revisit a handful of recent NFL story lines from the past few weeks, including everything from DeAndre Hopkins getting cut and his potential landing spots, to Jimmy Garoppolo failing his physical (2:36). The guys also talk through the top headlines from OTAs, as well as more “gossip” around the league (22:39). Finally, they close with emails (48:05).

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

