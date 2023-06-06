All the Funny or Important NFL Headlines You Missed



Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck revisit a handful of recent NFL story lines from the past few weeks, including everything from DeAndre Hopkins getting cut and his potential landing spots, to Jimmy Garoppolo failing his physical (2:36). The guys also talk through the top headlines from OTAs, as well as more “gossip” around the league (22:39). Finally, they close with emails (48:05).

Check out our 2023 Ringer Fantasy Football Rankings here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts