Master Uce Theater, LA Knight to ‘Money in the Bank,’ and the Deadbeat Dad Phenomenon

The guys also discuss Cody Rhodes’s image these days and what will happen with Jey Uso

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
WWE


The best trio in pro wrestling podcasting is back together again for another can’t-miss episode of Cheap Heat. Before inevitably getting into another heated conversation about bagels, the guys discuss:

  • Dip’s past life as a DJ and why it didn’t work out (3:27)
  • The perception of Cody Rhodes these days (10:50)
  • Thoughts on the Money in the Bank qualifying matches last Friday night (16:20)
  • What will happen with Jey Uso? (21:31)

Plus, some AEW talk and a little mailbag (36:19).

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

