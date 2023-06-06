Master Uce Theater, LA Knight to ‘Money in the Bank,’ and the Deadbeat Dad Phenomenon

The best trio in pro wrestling podcasting is back together again for another can’t-miss episode of Cheap Heat. Before inevitably getting into another heated conversation about bagels, the guys discuss:
- Dip’s past life as a DJ and why it didn’t work out (3:27)
- The perception of Cody Rhodes these days (10:50)
- Thoughts on the Money in the Bank qualifying matches last Friday night (16:20)
- What will happen with Jey Uso? (21:31)
Plus, some AEW talk and a little mailbag (36:19).
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas
