Brian Robb Previews the Celtics Offseason. Plus, Are the Pats About to Make a Big Move?

Brian also discusses Bruce Cassidy’s success with the Vegas Golden Knights

By Brian Barrett
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Brian chats with Brian Robb of MassLive.com about the Celtics’ upcoming offseason, coaching staff hires and departures, potential trades and signings, and more (0:30). Then, Brian answers some Celtics-related mailbag questions (42:30). Finally, Brian reflects on Bruce Cassidy’s success in Vegas and signs that the Pats could sign DeAndre Hopkins (1:05:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Brian Robb
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

