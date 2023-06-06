Brian Robb Previews the Celtics Offseason. Plus, Are the Pats About to Make a Big Move?



Brian chats with Brian Robb of MassLive.com about the Celtics’ upcoming offseason, coaching staff hires and departures, potential trades and signings, and more (0:30). Then, Brian answers some Celtics-related mailbag questions (42:30). Finally, Brian reflects on Bruce Cassidy’s success in Vegas and signs that the Pats could sign DeAndre Hopkins (1:05:00).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Brian Robb

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

