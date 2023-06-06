Nikki Haley’s Dangerous Rhetoric, Plus Aaron L. Morrison on Transparency in Black Lives Matter

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to Nikki Haley’s dangerous comments at a CNN Town Hall (21:12), before welcoming journalist Aaron L. Morrison to discuss accountability in nonprofit organizations like BLM and Color of Change (44:18). Then, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to sign a sweeping new bill into law (1:20:05), and the Fresh & Fit podcast is discussed for, hopefully, the last time (1:29:14).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Aaron Morrison
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher