 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who Won the NFL Offseason, Time to Buy Into the Lions Hype, and F1’s Red Bull Problem With Kevin Clark

Tate Frazier and Kevin Clark discuss the NFL offseason, the 2024 Super Bowl, and why Red Bull and Max Verstappen aren’t being respected

By Tate Frazier and Kevin Clark

Tate Frazier hosts Kevin Clark to discuss the NFL offseason, who the favorite is to win the 2024 Super Bowl, if it’s time to buy into the Lions hype, and if the fullback position is going extinct around the NFL. Plus, Kevin and Tate recap the F1 Monaco GP, preview the Las Vegas GP, and discuss why Red Bull and Max Verstappen aren’t being respected for their dominance in the sport.

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Kevin Clark
Producers: Danny Corrales, Conor Nevins, Tucker Tashjian, Kyle Crichton, Richie Bozek, and Chia Hao Tat

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Thru The Ringer

The Latest

Nikki Haley’s Dangerous Rhetoric, Plus Aaron L. Morrison on Transparency in Black Lives Matter

Plus, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to sign a sweeping new bill into law

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

West Ham Vs. Fiorentina: “47 Years of Hurt Never Stopped Me Dreaming”

James Allcott is joined by Nicky Hawkins to talk all things West Ham

By James Lawrence Allcott

The Big Season Finale, Goodey’s Getting Abs and Jim Almost Lifts the World Cup

The lads are looking ahead to all things Rugby World Cup 2023 as well as giving us an update on the situation at London Irish

By The Rugby Pod

Why So Many Young Men Are Lonely, Sexless, and Extremely Online

Richard Reeves, the scholar who wrote ‘Of Boys and Men,’ joins to discuss the findings of a recent Equimundo report on the challenges that American men are facing in 2023

By Derek Thompson

How Will the Nuggets Respond? Plus, Pick Your Poison With Jokic and a LeBron Power Play?

Verno and KOC discuss how the Miami Heat took Game 2 from the Denver Nuggets, Michael Malone’s comment about the team’s effort, Jimmy Butler’s brilliant facilitating, and Michael Porter Jr.’s poor performance

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

2023 NFL Power Rankings: AFC South

Nora and Steven break down the standings of all of the teams in the AFC South

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz