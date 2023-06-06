Who Won the NFL Offseason, Time to Buy Into the Lions Hype, and F1’s Red Bull Problem With Kevin Clark

Tate Frazier hosts Kevin Clark to discuss the NFL offseason, who the favorite is to win the 2024 Super Bowl, if it’s time to buy into the Lions hype, and if the fullback position is going extinct around the NFL. Plus, Kevin and Tate recap the F1 Monaco GP, preview the Las Vegas GP, and discuss why Red Bull and Max Verstappen aren’t being respected for their dominance in the sport.
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Kevin Clark
Producers: Danny Corrales, Conor Nevins, Tucker Tashjian, Kyle Crichton, Richie Bozek, and Chia Hao Tat
