 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Deep Dive | House of R

Thoughts on the rip-roaring sequel

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Columbia/Sony Pictures Animation


It will be different this time. Joanna and Mal swing into the Spider-Verse and offer their deep dive for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (05:17). They analyze the critical response and discuss what they thought of the rip-roaring sequel. Then, they go character-by-character and discuss the newest arcs, including Miles, Gwen, and many more (50:41).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

Hollywood’s Stealth Winners and Losers of the First Half of 2023

Matt and Lucas also give a prediction about CNN CEO Chris Licht’s future

By Matthew Belloni

Barcelona Regain the Women’s Champions League, Zlatan and Joaquín Retire, and Benzema Bids Goodbye

Musa and Ryan discuss all the major events from the weekend, including Celtic clinching the treble, Royal Antwerp’s win, and more!

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Shannon Sharpe, Chuck Todd, and the CNN Meltdown for Dummies

Bryan and David also discuss their main takeaways from Tim Alberta’s piece about Chris Licht

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

How Can the Hobby Improve? Plus, Understanding Population Reports With Ryan Stuczynski.

Mike and Jesse also break down some potential solutions for the biggest complaints people have about the hobby

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Howard Beck on the Miami Heat Stealing Game 2, Defending Nikola Jokic, and Kyrie Irving Wanting LeBron James in Dallas

The NBA sportswriter joins Logan and Raja to break down Game 2 of the NBA Finals and make predictions for Game 3

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Is ‘The Idol’ Provocative or Just Flat? Plus, Padma Lakshmi to Leave ‘Top Chef,’ and the DGA Gets a Deal.

Chris and Andy discuss who should replace Padma Lakshmi on ‘Top Chef’ and decide whether Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye turns in a good performance on HBO’s ‘The Idol’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald