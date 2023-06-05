‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Deep Dive | House of R

It will be different this time. Joanna and Mal swing into the Spider-Verse and offer their deep dive for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (05:17). They analyze the critical response and discuss what they thought of the rip-roaring sequel. Then, they go character-by-character and discuss the newest arcs, including Miles, Gwen, and many more (50:41).
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
Subscribe: Spotify