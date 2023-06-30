If Logan Paul Gets the ‘Money in the Bank’ Briefcase, What Happens Next?



On this episode of the Cheap Heat Friday Something, Rosenberg calls upon friend of the program Sam Roberts to debate Saturday’s Money in the Bank and whether it’s better for business purposes to have LA Knight or Logan Paul take home the briefcase (16:26). Then, they tell the rest of the wrestling podcast industry to give them credit for blazing a trail for other wrestling podcasts to follow in their massive footsteps.

Plus, Rosenberg dives into the mailbag (32:48) and Troy has a change of heart (1:45). And if you want in on our special Cheap Heat Discord, just click this link here.

Host: Peter Rosenberg

Producer: Troy Farkas

Guest: Sam Roberts

